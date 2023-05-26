Mostly Cloudy 68°

SHARE

Woman Sexually Assaulted, Nearly Robbed By Stranger In Centreville

A composite sketch of the suspect who sexually assaulted and tried to rob a woman outside of her car in Fairfax County this week has been released by police.

A composite sketch of the suspect who sexually assaulted and tried to rob a woman outside of her car in Fairfax County this week has been released by police.
A composite sketch of the suspect who sexually assaulted and tried to rob a woman outside of her car in Fairfax County this week has been released by police. Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The woman said she was approached at the trunk of her car by a stranger at the intersection of Bay Valley Lane and Compton Lane in Centreville, around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

He attempted to take her wallet and sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to fight the suspect off and contact the police. The suspect ran into nearby woods prior to police arrival. The victim sustained injuries that were non-life-threatening.

The suspect is approximately 40 years of age, 6 feet tall with wide shoulders and crooked teeth. The suspect had short hair which was curly on top and a beard. The suspect was wearing khaki pants and a green raincoat-style jacket. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the FCPD's Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE