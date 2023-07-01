Woman Pistol Whipped, Robbed Trying To Buy Car For Cash Off Instagram In Fairfax County: Police

Zaire Davis, 20, of Woodbridge, and Forootan Samiei, 23, of Oakton, arranged to sell the vehicle on Instagram, and met up with a potential "buyer" on Sunday, June 25 on Americana Drive in Annandale, police said.

The victim was picked-up by a ride-share and driven to the location of the vehicle for the sale. When she arrived, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and repeatedly struck her in the head with it. The other suspect grabbed her purse, then both fled in a vehicle.

Preliminarily, it is believed that the ride-share driver was not involved. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries to her head.

Detectives tracked Davis and Samiei to a location in Lorton, where both were found with multiple handguns and arrested.

Zaire Davis, 20, of Woodbridge was charged with robbery, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is being held on no bond.

Forootan Samiei, 23, of Oakton was charged with robbery, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is being held with no bond.

The Fairfax County Police Department shared basic safety tips when buying and selling from online marketplaces.

Do not go to a transaction alone. If you must go alone, make sure a friend or family member is aware of the transaction details.

Whenever possible, complete the transaction during daylight hours.

Be extra cautious when buying or selling valuable items such as collectible shoes, jewelry, and vehicles.

Insist on meeting in a public area like a safe exchange zone or, at minimum, use a well-lit public parking lot with video surveillance.

Do not carry large amounts of cash when making a transaction.

Several of our district stations have safe exchange zones for online purchases.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.