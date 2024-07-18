Woman, 80, Dies Weeks After Woodlawn Crash, Police Say

On Wednesday, July 3, Mount Vernon resident Donna Gulino was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of Richmond Highway in Woodlawn, sending both drivers to the hospital.

Investigators determined that Gulino was heading south on the highway and attempted to make a left turn onto Lukens Lane when a driver heading in the opposite direction struck her Cadillac in the intersection.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening at the time.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner alerted detectives that Gulino died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators say that speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

