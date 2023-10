The ticket from the Monday, Oct. 9 drawing was sold at Lee’s Sandwiches, located at 3037 Annandale Road in Falls Church.

Two $150,000 tickets and four $50,000 winning tickets were also sold across the state.

The winning numbers were 16, 34, 46, 55, and 67. The red Powerball drawn was 14 and the Powerplay was 3x.

