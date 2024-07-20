Overcast 82°

Winning $1M 'Mega Millions' Ticket Sold At Virginia 7-Eleven

Check your tickets! 

The winning ticket was sold at 1301 Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
One lucky Lottery player in Virginia is holding onto a Mega Millions worth seven figures and may not even know it.

Now the question is: who has the ticket.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Friday, July 19 were 10-17-23-50-67 with a Mega Ball of 3

It was sold at the 7-Eleven on Laburnum Avenue in Henrico. It was the only ticket in Virginia to match the first five numbers, and one of just three nationwide, according to Lottery officials.

The winner will now have 180 days to claim the million dollar prize at Lottery Headquarters.

"Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership," officials said. "When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery." 

