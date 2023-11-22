Wanted Armed Robber Threatened Hospital Staff at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Police Say

Barnes, 43, who has no fixed address, is in police custody following a small crime scene that saw him allegedly commit several offenses before he was ultimately apprehended by members of the Fairfax County Police Department.

On Monday afternoon, it is alleged that Barnes approached a man inside a building in the 3200 block of Woodburn Road, whom he assaulted and attempted to rob at knifepoint, though his victim refused and Barnes fled the area on foot with no cash.

He wasn't done yet.

The following day, Barnes stayed busy, this time making his way to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where police say he began threatening employees, and officers immediately realized that it was the same person who was wanted for the botched armed robbery.

Barnes was arrested without further incident and charged with attempted robbery and destruction of property. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

No details about his initial court appearance were released.

