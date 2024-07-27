Virginia Community Ranked Third 'Best Place To Live For Families' New Fortune Report Finds

It's no secret to Fairfax County residents, but Fortune made it official, naming Chantilly the third "best place to live for families" in a newly released ranking, citing it as "a serene escape" from the DC craziness.

Researchers cited Chantilly's proximity to the city (24 miles), as well as Dulles International Airport, which is approximately seven miles away and is "convenient for family vacations."

"The community is largely residential, with just over 25,000 people, but there’s plenty to do," they said. "Along Route 50 you’ll find a number of eateries and bistros, and where it intersects with Route 28, there’s a ton of places to shop."

The ranking was based on five main themes: education, resources for aging adults, general wellness, financial health, and livability.

"This ranking focused on the best places for families, many of whom are shouldering the responsibilities of raising their own children while caring for aging parents," researchers said.

"Our team gave special consideration to resources for aging adults, livability, and wellness, accounting for the importance of residents’ well-being, the number of quality nursing homes in an area, the number of mental health providers, the safety of a town, as well as its racial and ethnic diversity."

Fortune specifically highlighted Chantilly's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, a branch of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

"It showcases the country’s aeronautical history, with over 3,000 artifacts on display and a restoration hangar where you can watch specialists preserve the artifacts," they wrote. "There are also plenty of exhibits, including the Discovery space shuttle and the Enola Gay, deployed during World War II."

According to Fortune, the median sale price for single-family homes in Chantilly is slightly above $740,000, with a median household income of $155,000. The city has a Sharecare financial index score, which looks at managing economic life to reduce stress and increase security, of 67 out of 100—among the highest on this list.

Fortune's complete listing can be found here.

