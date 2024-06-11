Victim Scares Off Serial Burglar, Caught Trying To Catch Metro: Fairfax County PD

William Westray, 58, of Maryland, has been linked to four different incident in Dunn Loring, from May 20 to May 24.

Officers called to 7900 block of Tire Swing Road around 10:25 a.m. on May 24, was challenged by a victim as he broke into a basement window. When police arrived, he'd already fled the scene.

Westray was caught a short distance away as he tried to get on the Metro, police said.

Westray has also been linked to incidents on 8200 Block of Bucknell Drive, 2900 Block of Beau Lane, and 2700 Block of Elsmore Street, police said.

Westray was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with Burglary, two counts of Burglary with the Intent to Commit a Misdemeanor, three counts of Destruction of Property, and two additional warrants from another jurisdiction were served.

He was held with no bond but has since been released on a secured bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.