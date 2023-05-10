Victim Of DC Shooting Mourned By Loved Ones

Northeast DC resident John Coleman was killed on Monday, May 1, in the 2000 block of M Street NE after being shot by an unknown assailant, leaving a void for his loved ones.

Coleman was remembered as a “fun-loving” man who would be the first to help out with landscaping, painting, and other home improvement projects.

Following his death, Coleman’s aunt started a GoFundMe campaign as she sought to rally the community’s support to help his heartbroken mother give her son a fitting send off.

The organizer said that any money donated will be sent straight to Coleman’s mother to help with “funeral expenses, emergency services, and other legal fees the family needs during this tragic loss.”

