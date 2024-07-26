US Marshals Capture 3rd Suspect In Weekend Oakton Killing, Police Say

Nicacio Hernandez Gonzalez, 47, of Fairfax, was discovered in the 9500 block of Route 29 in Oakton with trauma to his body on Saturday, July 20, county police said.

Maldin Anibal Guzman, 27, and Wis Alonso Sorto-Portillo, 45, both who appear to be homeless, were arrested and charged with malicious wounding by mob and jailed.

On Friday, July 26, police announced the arrest of a third suspect, Wilmer Adli Guzman, 20, who was arrested by the US Marshals Service with help from Metro Transit and Amtrak police.

Guzman, who is also homeless, was charged with malicious wounding by mob and was held at the D.C. Central Detention Facility, pending extradition to Fairfax County.

The investigation into the circumstances of the Gonzalez’s death is ongoing. Detectives urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Fairfax County Police Department.

