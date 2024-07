Henderson Road and Old Yates Ford Road will be closed for "an extended period" following the reported crash before noon on July 13.

A driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for evaluation, the latter of which were described as life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.