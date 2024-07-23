Two Arrested Days After Suspicious Body Found Along Fairfax County Path: Police (Updated)

Following "an extensive investigation," officers from the Fairfax County Police Department apprehended Maldin Anibal Guzman, 27, and Wis Alonso Sorto-Portillo, 45, neither of whom has a fixed address in connection to the reported assault.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on July 20, officers were called to the 9500 block of Route 29, when a walker found a man unresponsive in the area, "with obvious trauma to the body."

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives were still working to identify the man as of Tuesday, July 23.

On July 22, investigators said that it is not believed to be a random act.

The victim is described as being a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, and the circumstances surrounding his death remains under investigation.

Anibal Guzman, 27, and Alonso Sorto-Portillo, 45, have been charged with malicious wounding by mob. Both are being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

This is a developing story.

