Tragic Ending For Family Of Missing Woman, 26, Found Dead In Springfield

The 26-year-old's loved ones said that "despite all kinds of problems," she remained good spirited.

But in the late afternoon on Friday, June 14, Bonilla-Rubi was found dead in the 7600 block of Highland Street in Springfield, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

"She was a good, kind, loving, sweet, fun person... she remained cheerful and always gave a smile to her loved ones," reads a GoFundMe campaign launched by Nery and Nancy Umanzor.

"She was a person who had no problems with anyone, and her departure is something very hard for us. We need your help to take her to her final resting place in Honduras - the country she loved so much."

As of Monday, June 17, more than $17,00 had been raised on the campaign.

