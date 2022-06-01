Contact Us
Wreck Forces Police To Close Portion Of Interstate 66 In Fairfax County

Josh Lanier
Fairfax County officials shut down a portion of Interstate 66 on Wednesday, June 1, to clean up debris from a two-car wreck.
Authorities in Fairfax County have closed a portion of Interstate 66 on Wednesday morning, June 1, as they clean up a wreck. 

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue department tweeted that they were on the scene of a two-car crash on the eastbound lanes of I-66 just before Nutley Street in Fairfax. There were no injuries reported, but the wreck scattered debris across the highway that responders must remove before traffic can resume. 

Commuters should avoid this area if possible and expect heavy delays. 

