Overcast 81°

SHARE

Traffic Nightmare: Heavy Delays Reported Along Capital Beltway

Heavy delays were being reported along I-495 in Fairfax County just before rush hour Wednesday, June 5.

I-495 north traffic.

I-495 north traffic.

 Photo Credit: VDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The VDOT was reporting severe congestion in the northbound express lanes at mile marker 44.6. Traffic backups were approximately one mile.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE