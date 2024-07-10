Mostly Cloudy 90°

Tractor Trailer Crash On Capitol Beltway Causes Traffic Delays During Rush Hour

A tractor trailer crash on I-495 was causing major delays through Fairfax County Wednesday, July 10.

 Photo Credit: VDOT
Cecilia Levine
According to MATOC, the crash happened in the inner loop of the northbound lanes before Exit 7. 

Two miles of delays were being reported.

