Three Behind Bars After Stealing Police Car, Crashing Into Cruiser In Fairfax County (Updated)

Police say that shortly after 11:30 a.m. on June 21, officers were called to investigate a reported stolen Toyota Corolla near the Fair Oaks Mall, which was located with three people inside.

The driver, Kenton Smith, 46, who has no known address, attempted to walk away from the vehicle, while a passenger, Ashland resident Eric Guitierrez, 30, got out and stole an unmarked police cruiser.

Gutierrez failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit ensued, which quickly ended when he crashed into another cop car.

He and two officers suffered minor injuries.

The other passenger, Maryland native Natrua Mayfield-Jackson, 28, and Smith were taken into custody at the mall.

Gutierrez was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with two counts of grand larceny - auto theft, grand larceny, felony speeding to elude, and served on two outstanding warrants. He is being held without bond.

Mayfield-Jackson was transported to the Adult Detention Center and served with two outstanding warrants. She was held on no bond.

Smith was charged with unauthorized use and grand larceny. He's being held on a $4,000 secured bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

