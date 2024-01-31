Three Armed Juveniles At Large After Carjacking Lexus Driver In Huntingtown: Police (Video)

The Fairfax County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to locate a group of minors who are wanted for an armed carjacking on Tuesday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Jan. 30, police say that three juvenile suspects approached two men who were inside a Lexus in the 5900 block of Mount Eagle Drive in Huntingtown.

The group then opened the doors of the vehicle, brandished handguns, and ordered them out of the vehicle before fleeing in the area in the victim's black Lexus.

Video of the three suspects can be viewed here.

According to police:

Suspect one was described as a juvenile black male wearing a long black coat, a hoodie with blue writing, and armed with a handgun;

Suspect two was described as a juvenile black male wearing a green coat with fur and a black hoodie;

The third suspect was described as a juvenile black male wearing a grey fur hoodie, black pants, wearing a blue surgical mask and ski mask, and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or suspects has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (703) 246-7800 and choosing option 5.

