Third Home Invader Charged With Abduction During Violent Fairfax County Burglary (Updated)

Cartier Wesley, 24, of Lorton, is the latest to be implicated in the crime that landed Elijah Thomas, 24, and Jaquan Ross, 32, behind bars for a December robbery in McLean.

At around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Hill Road, where three men reportedly forced their way into a home brandishing a gun and demanded money.

According to a police spokesperson, the men assaulted two people inside then ran from the residence. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the search was on for the three.

Officers, with an assist from a police helicopter and K9 were able to track down Ross, who was spotted from the air attempting to conceal himself by laying on the ground. The Lorton resident was arrested at the scene.

During the investigation, they determined that Dumfries resident Thomas was one of the men involved, and he was arrested last month.

Investigators noted that this was not a random act.

All three were charged with:

Three counts of abduction;

Three counts of robbery;

Burglary;

Malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Thomas was also cited for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

They are being held without bond pending their next court appearance.

