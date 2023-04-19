These 24 New Eateries Are Landing At Reagan, Dulles Airports

Two dozen new restaurants and shops are coming to Reagan National and Dulles International airports.

The first phase of concessions redevelopment, announced in September 2022, includes five new locations at Reagan National and five at Dulles International that are now in various stages of design and construction. Openings are anticipated in summer 2023.

The following concessions are headed to the airports:

Reagan National Airport:

Neighborgoods DC- Unique gifts and souvenirs, souvenir apparel for adults/kids/baby and gourmet packaged food. D.C.-based brand established in 2014.

Boss- Men and women’s apparel, including a fitting room.

Compass Coffee- Handcrafted, ethically sourced coffee. Menu serving breakfast items, healthy salads, sandwiches and baked goods. D.C.-based brand established in 2014.

DC Arts District Market- Unique apparel, gifts and souvenirs. Featuring “just walk out” technology and 24-hour automated retail.

Inside the Beltway- Core travel convenience necessities, healthy pre-packaged grab-and-go snacks, gifts, souvenir apparel and accessories.

Dos Toros Taqueria- Fast-casual taqueria using fresh sustainably sourced ingredients. Healthy options, including a variety of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads.

Atlas Brew Works- D.C. based artisanal beer with healthy food options.

Zeke’s Coffee- Maryland-based coffee shop with grab-and-go menu.

Cava Mezze Grill- Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant featuring customizable salads, pitas and grains. D.C.-based and has operated in DCA since 2015.

Half Moon Empanadas- Fresh empanadas made in-shop daily.

Dulles International Airport:

Hudson and Hudson Nonstop (3 locations)- Two locations of this newsstand will have Amazon “just walk out” technology.

Market 1962- Small grab-and-go market with pre-packaged snacks and convenience products.

Brookstone- Personalized health and wellness electronics store.

Starbucks- New location of the national coffeehouse chain.

Ink by Hudson- A bookstore embracing trends in popular culture and literature.

Potbelly- Fast-casual sandwich shop

Freshii- Bowls, smoothies and more. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Gatsby- Full-service D.C.-based restaurant and bar with desserts by Mah Ze Dahr Bakery.

Sfoglina- Full-service restaurant and patio and bar. Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s pasta house. Multiple locations in D.C. area. Brand is recognized in Michelin Bib Gourmand 2022.

Rappahannock Oyster Co.- Local oysters from the Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay.

Auntie Anne’s- Pretzel shop

Union Kitchen- D.C.-based grab-and-go market

The recently awarded concessions for Reagan National and Dulles International Airports offer an expanded variety of retail and dining options that will transform the passenger experience.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.