Tesla Autopilot Feature Investigated In Crash That Killed Virginia Bakery Owner: Report

Pablo Teodoro III, the owner of Great Havest Bread company in Warrenton, was behind the wheel of a brand-new Tesla SUV that slammed into a tractor-trailer pulling out in front of him on Route 29 on Wednesday, July 19, the outlet said.

Teodoro was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to NBC, the NHTSA is examining whether or not the Tesla had its autopilot feature on at the time of the crash.

While the NHTSA told Daily Voice they don't comment on open investigations, a provided list of current investigations includes a fatal accident last month in Virginia involving a Tesla Model Y and advanced driver assistance systems, along with heavy truck under-ride.

Meanwhile, more than $27,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign in honor of Teodoro, who was being remembered as an integral part of the Warrenton community.

