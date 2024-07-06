Teens Connected To Stolen Jeep, Carjacking In Fairfax County Before Crashing In VA: Police

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 5, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the Vienna Metro Station in the 9500 block of Salisbury Drive in Fairlee to investigate reports that a pair had stolen a Jeep Compass that was left unoccupied and running.

Minutes later, there was a reported carjacking in the 8100 block of Porter Road in Merrifield, when the same two approached him with a gun and forced him out of the vehicle when the Jeep became disabled.

The man was assaulted, police say, before both fled in his Toyota Corolla. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, at around 7:30 a.m. on the same morning, an officer spotted the Corolla driving erratically on US 29, though the teens took police on a high-speed pursuit before striking two vehicles.

Both teens - ages 16 and 17 - were taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of various injuries, and a weapon was recovered from the crashed vehicle.

The crash and incidents remain under investigation.

