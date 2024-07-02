Teens Arrested For Fatal Double Drive-By Shooting In Annandale: Police (Updated)

Shortly after midnight on June 29, officers were called to the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court in Annandale, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, police say that officers found two teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that the two teens were walking together in the area when a vehicle pulled up, approached them, and suspects began firing at them.

A 16-year-old was struck in the lower body, and a 14-year-old was hit in the upper body. Both were treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital, where the younger victim later died.

According to police, the 16-year-old remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, July 2, a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department announced that two teenagers have been arrested for the fatal Annandale shooting.

One 15-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, while the second, a 16-year-old, was charged with second-degree principal.

Both are being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

