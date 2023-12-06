Teen ODs On Fentanyl, Dies While Video Chatting, Police In Fairfax County Say

The girl went unconscious at an apartment on the 2900 block of John Marshall Drive in Seven Corners around 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Fairfax County police said.

The friend on the other line alerted a family member, who found the girl unresponsive and called 9-1-1, police said.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine. As little as 2mg is enough to amount to a deadly dose.

