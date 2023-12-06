Mostly Cloudy 41°

Teen ODs On Fentanyl, Dies While Video Chatting, Police In Fairfax County Say

A Fairfax County teenage girl overdosed and died while video-chatting with a friend, police said.

Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department
2mg of fentanyl is all it takes to kill someone, police in Fairfax County say.

 Photo Credit: DEA
Cecilia Levine
The girl went unconscious at an apartment on the 2900 block of John Marshall Drive in Seven Corners around 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Fairfax County police said.

The friend on the other line alerted a family member, who found the girl unresponsive and called 9-1-1, police said.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine. As little as 2mg is enough to amount to a deadly dose.

