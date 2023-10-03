Suspects Busted Within Hours After Shooting In Fairfax County, Police Say

A midday shooting led to the arrests of Centerville resident Desmond Harris, 20, and 22-year-old Antwan Christopher Williams, of Stafford, who were wanted in connection to a shooting last week, the department announced on Tuesday.

According to a Fairfax County Police spokesperson, shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, officers were called to the 5400 block of Belcher Farm Road in Centreville, where there were reports of shots fired with at least one person down.

Upon arrival, police say that the officers found a man inside his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was treated at the scene before being rushed to an area hospital for further evaluation of injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

The investigation led detectives to Harris and Williams, who were both arrested in less than 72 hours and charged with:

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Conspiracy to commit a felony (aggravated malicious wounding);

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Robbery with a firearm.

Both are being held at the Fairfax County Detention Center on a no-bond status. No information about their next court dates have been released.

