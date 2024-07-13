Centreville resident Cody Christopher Flynn, 35, is facing multiple charges following a lengthy barricade that ended up with him behind bars after refusing officers' demands on Friday night, authorities announced.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on July 12, officers from the department's SWAT team attempted to serve a warrant in the 13800 block of Fount Beattie Court following tips that Flynn had been soliciting sexual acts from an 11-year-old child.

Flynn refused to exit the Centreville home, investigators say, and it was discovered that he may be armed, prompting a call for backup.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, following hours of negotiations, officers were able to take Flynn into custody. He reportedly complained about a medical issue and was taken to a local hospital and released shortly thereafter.

He was then taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit aggravated sexual battery;

Production of child pornography;

Two counts of solicitation of a minor.

Flynn is being held without bond.

