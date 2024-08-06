Partly Cloudy 95°

John Artis Accused Of Attempted Sexual Assault In Virginia

A 22-year-old man wanted for a sexual assault in Virginia has been apprehended days later, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Chesterfield native John Artis was taken into custody on Monday following a two-day investigation into an alleged assault in Bailey's Crossroads, authorities announced.

The incident was reported at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, when officers were called to the 3500 block of Carlin Springs Road to investigate.

According to the department, Artis attempted to sexually assault his victim outside, though they were able to get free and call the police while he fled from the area.

The victim reported minor injuries. 

Artis was identified as the suspect, and he was arrested on Aug. 5, and charged with assault and attempted sexual assault.

He's being held at the Chesterfield County Jail pending his extradition back to Fairfax County.

