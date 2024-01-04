On a GoFundMe campaign, Armando Verduo identified himself, his wife, and their young son as the victims struck by a vehicle on Herndon Parkway Thursday, Dec. 28.

Verduo says he and his wife, Vanessa, and their 5-year-old son were walking home from the grocery store when a driver ran off the road and hit the family of three.

The boy was left unconscious on the sidewalk and suffered brain damage, his father said. Vanessa was dragged nearly 50 feet by the vehicle, and was later extricated as she was pinned underneath the vehicle, according to Verduo.

"I am in a cast and wheelchair bound but suffering as quietly as possible as I shuttle between the two different hospitals they are being treated at," the father said. "I am asking for your help as the journey ahead will be incredibly long. Neither of us can work and the medical bills and expenses are adding to the catastrophe we are now living. I am praying for my wife and son."

