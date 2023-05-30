Standout Soccer Player Among 2 Dead In Drug-Related Robbery: Fairfax County PD

Jonas Skinner, 20, of Ashburn, was found dead in the laundry room of an apartment building on the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane in Falls Church around 3:35 p.m. on May 29, Fairfax County police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, Braden Deahl, 18, who was a varsity soccer player for Washington-Liberty High School, was found with a stab wound in the parking lot, as were two other juvenile victims. Deahl was pronounced dead at the hospital while the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

During a search of the area, K9 officers located a significant amount of marijuana nearby believed to be connected to the homicides. Police believe all victims and suspects knew each other.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death in the coming days.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.