Speed Demon Going 103 MPH Nabbed By Fairfax County Police (Video)

A 23-year-old driver is facing a hefty fine and was cited for reckless driving after being busted going 103 mph in a posted 55 mph zone in Fairfax County late on Thursday night.

Fairfax Station resident Benjamin Durkovic found himself in a precarious position on June 20 when he was caught by officers on patrol conducting speed enforcement on Ox Road near the intersection of Route 123 in Lorton.

The incident was caught on camera.

"Sir, you're going to kill yourself driving that fast, where are you going in such a hurry," the officer said in the video, as Durkovic repeatedly apologized for his driving, saying "my house is right here."

"Don't drive like that unless you're in a race or something like that," the deputy mused before writing the ticket. "There are too many unknowns.'

