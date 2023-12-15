Speeding Driver Charged In Crash That Killed 27-Year-Old Engineer In Fairfax County

Gael Cruchet, 53, of Ashburn was driving the 2016 Acura TLX well above the posted speed limit when they struck Zafeer Piracha, of Lorton, on Rt. 28 in Centreville on Friday, Nov. 27, police said.

Piracha was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

Cruchet was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening, and on Friday, Dec. 15, was served a summons releasable charge for reckless driving – speeding 20+.

Pirarcha's LinkedIn page shows he graduated from George Mason University in 2020, where he was an active member of the Pakistani club. He was four months into a new role as partner engineer at Red River, his LinkedIn page says.

