Speed, Alcohol Factors In 5-Car Crash That Killed Amissville's Diane Mederos: Police

Police identified the victim who died as Diane Mederos, 61, of Amissville. She was mourned on Facebook by her twin sister.

VSP said Mederos was stopped at a light in a BMW X3 at Lee Highway and Rixeyville Road — at Clevengers Corner — around 6:10 p.m. Three other vehicles, a 2017 Ford Fusion, a 2022 Toyota 4-Runner, and a 2001 Lexus ES, were behind her.

A fifth vehicles, a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by Steven A. Rose, 45, of Amissville, was unable to stop and collided with the BMW, which set off a chain reaction crash, police said. Rose, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, police said.

His passenger, Andrea T. Bragg, 29, of Amissville, VA, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver on the Ford, Jacob J. Wickline, 23, of Amissville, VA, and a passenger, Cody W. Wickline, 18, of Bealeton, VA, both suffered minor injuries and were transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Toyota, Heather L. Appleton, 53, of Amissville, VA, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Lexus, Charles G. Delvecchio, 58, of Amissville, VA, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Mederos, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, police said.

