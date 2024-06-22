Elizabeth Yoshimi Nagagata, 62, a teacher at White Oaks Elementary School in Fairfax County, is facing charges after investigators received a referral in April regarding an educator who was caught assaulting a student at school.

According to investigators from the Fairfax County Police Department, the investigation found that between September 2023 and April 2024, Nagagata allegedly assaulted three students on separate occasions.

The nature of the assaults were not disclosed by the police.

On Friday, June 21, the Fairfax resident was arrested and charged with seven counts of simple assault. Nagagata is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

