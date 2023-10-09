Son Captured In Florida After Stabbing Mom In Lorton: Police

Jorge Andres Esquivel Rivera, of Lorton was arrested Friday, Oct. 6, by Florida Highway Patrol, county police said.

Esquivel Rivera is believed to have left his mom with life-threatening injuries after stabbing her in an apartment in the 9200 block of Cardinal Forest Lane in Lorton just before 1 p.m. Friday, police said.

The woman was found suffering from stab wounds to the upper body and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the suspect, the victim’s son, fled the area in a car, and detectives obtained a warrant for aggravated malicious wounding.

Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol found Esquivel Rivera and took him into custody. He will be extradited back to Fairfax County. The victim remains hospitalized.

Anyone who may have information about this stabbing is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 2.

