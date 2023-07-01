Smoky Skies To Stay For Summer? Forecasters Say More Hazy Days Are Ahead

The air quality on Saturday, July 1 was slightly better than it was earlier in the week, with AQIs average in the 120s and code orange and yellows issued — as opposed to purple and red — across the region.

Slowly, slowly, the smoke was starting to disperse. However, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson is confident, it will be back.

"I do believe this will go down as the summer of smoke and haze for much of Canada and large portions of the northern U.S.," Anderson said.

How long will it last? He predicts until the first snowfall during fall.

Anderson doesn't believe that most days will be smoky this summer, but he did warn that it could be a "tough season," AccuWeather reports.

As of Saturday morning, more than 500 wildfires were raging in Canada, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC).

Meanwhile, Saturday will be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. There is a chance of evening showers, but thunderstorms are not predicted, according to the National Weather Service. How much sunshine there is will depend on the amount of haze from the smoke.

Sunday, July 2 could be the stormiest day of the long weekend, with showers and storms possible anytime from the morning through the evening. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possibly, with locally higher amounts where there are stronger storms. The cloud cover will keep the high temperature in the upper 70s.

Monday, July 3 will be partly sunny with a high temperature rising to the mid-80s and a chance for afternoon and early evening showers and storms.

The outlook for Tuesday, July 4 now calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

