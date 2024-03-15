Overcast 69°

Shooter Apprehended In MD After Leaving Woman With Critical Injuries In Fairfax County: Police

A suspect has been apprehended following a domestic-related shooting that left a woman with critical injuries in Fairfax County, police say.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department (Facebook)
Officers responded at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon to the 3200 block of Woodburn Road in Annandale for a reported shooting that left a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the county, according to police, and was taken into custody with an assist from the Prince George's County Police Department. 

More details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

