Selena Gomez Posts Pda-filled Photos With Reston's Benny Blanco

Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Levin, is a record-producer from Reston.

Blanco grew up making music in his northern Virginia bedroom and abandoned his dream of becoming a rapper to produce music.

He's put out countless hits over the years including "I Kissed A Girl" by Katy Perry, "Circus" by Britney Spears, and "I Can't Get Enough" by Selena Gomez.

Gomez's album appears to be the first time she and Blanco have gone public.

