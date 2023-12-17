Fog/Mist 47°

Selena Gomez Posts Pda-filled Photos With Reston's Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has shared a PDA-filled album with her new beau from Virginia, Benny Blanco.

Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Levin, is a record-producer from Reston. 

Blanco grew up making music in his northern Virginia bedroom and abandoned his dream of becoming a rapper to produce music.

He's put out countless hits over the years including "I Kissed A Girl" by Katy Perry, "Circus" by Britney Spears, and "I Can't Get Enough" by Selena Gomez.

Gomez's album appears to be the first time she and Blanco have gone public.

