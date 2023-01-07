6-Year-Old Boy Shoots Teacher At Virginia School: What We Know

A 6-year-old Virginia boy was in police custody after he shot his teacher in a classroom, authorities said.

The Richneck Elementary School teacher was in serious condition after being shot on Friday, Jan. 6 in a first grade classroom, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.

“We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” the chief said, noting the incident began as an "altercation" in the classroom.

The boy had a handgun in the classroom and authorities were trying to figure out how he got it, Drew said. Police did not release further details in the altercation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.