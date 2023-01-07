Contact Us
6-Year-Old Boy Shoots Teacher At Virginia School: What We Know

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Richneck Elementary School.
Richneck Elementary School. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 6-year-old Virginia boy was in police custody after he shot his teacher in a classroom, authorities said.

The Richneck Elementary School teacher was in serious condition after being shot on Friday, Jan. 6 in a first grade classroom, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.

“We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” the chief said, noting the incident began as an "altercation" in the classroom.

The boy had a handgun in the classroom and authorities were trying to figure out how he got it, Drew said. Police did not release further details in the altercation.

