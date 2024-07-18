Route 50 Temporarily Closed In Fairfax County Due To Gas Leak

At approximately 4 p.m. on July 18, crews were called to the intersection of Route 50 and Stringfellow Road in Chantilly, where a gas line was struck, officials say.

The incident led to a closure of Route 50 in both directions at the intersection. Motorists have been cautioned that the roads will be closed "for an extended period of time."

