Route 50 Temporarily Closed In Fairfax County Due To Gas Leak

Some commuters were delayed on Thursday afternoon when crews were called to a reported gas leak on Route 50 in Fairfax County.

The scene of the gas leak in Fairfax County.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
At approximately 4 p.m. on July 18, crews were called to the intersection of Route 50 and Stringfellow Road in Chantilly, where a gas line was struck, officials say.

The incident led to a closure of Route 50 in both directions at the intersection. Motorists have been cautioned that the roads will be closed "for an extended period of time." 

