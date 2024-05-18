Mostly Cloudy 60°

SHARE

Robber Shot Dead, 2 Charged In Bailey's Crossroads, Cops Say

Police have announced the arrests of two men in a deadly Fairfax County shooting.

Angel Romero Perez and Candido Perez Argueta.

Angel Romero Perez and Candido Perez Argueta.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Alder Perez Argueta, 21, was trying to rob two people with Angel Romero Perez, 20, and Candido Perez Argueta, 25, when he was shot on the the 6000 block of Argyle Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads around 2 a.m. Friday, May 17, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Angel Romero Perez, 20, of Bailey’s Crossroads, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Candido Perez Argueta, 25, of Bailey’s Crossroads, was charged with robbery resulting in death and gang participating. He was being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE