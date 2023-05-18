Rideshare Driver Killed In Crash Near Dulles Airport

Solomon Birhanie Sibhatu was heading west in a Toyota minivan along Dulles Airport Access Highway a mile west of I-495, when his vehicle collided with a deer around 8:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police said.

Sibhatu was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was transported to a local hospital by Fairfax County Fire Department.

Airport-bound traffic was detoured to the Dulles Toll Road during the accident reconstruction.

