Reston Drivers Hid In Trunk, Struck State Trooper During Pursuits Hour Apart: Police

The first was at 9:54 p.m. Thursday, March 7, when Jevon T Mark was spotted driving recklessly on I-495 near S. Van Dorn Street, State Police said.

The 23-year-old Reston man refused to stop for the trooper in a Jeep Cherokee initiating a pursuit, during which a firearm was thrown out the window.

The firearm struck the ground and then the trooper's vehicle. At Braddock Road and Twinbrook Road, the Jeep struck the state trooper's vehicle. The suspect vehicle then continued onto Twinbrook Road where it finally came to a stop. Mark was taken into custody without further incident.

He was faces charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding police, throwing missiles, reckless driving and one felony county of hit and run. Two passengers in the vehicle were detained and then released.

Then, at 10:45 p.m., Virginia State Police were notified by a Maryland law enforcement agency of a stolen 2015 Chevrolet traveling across the American Legion Bridge into Virginia. A Virginia trooper found the vehicle traveling on I-495 near Braddock Road and activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop.

The Chevrolet, driven by 21-year-old Abiselome Belachew refused to stop, sped away, and initiated a pursuit. As the stolen vehicle continued north on I-395, state police administered a pursuit intervention technique and brought the suspect vehicle to a stop near the Glebe Road exit.

Belachew crawled into the trunk of the vehicle to try and hide from the troopers. Belachew was taken into custody without further incident.

During the course of the pursuit, the Chevrolet rammed one of the trooper's vehicles into the Jersey wall. The trooper suffered minor injuries.

State police charged Belachew with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of hit-and-run (of the trooper's vehicle), one felony count of eluding police, auto theft and driving on a suspended license.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.