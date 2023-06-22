Relationship Between Corrections Officers, Inmate Leads To Drug Bust In Virginia Prison

Detailed investigation techniques and hours of surveillance by Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) staff members led to the seizure of suspected drugs and contraband intended for an inmate in late May 2023, the VADOC said. Officials did not disclose the name of the prison, or the name of the CO.

VADOC Drug Task Force staff initiated the investigation in March 2023, following a tip that a former corrections officer had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at a VADOC facility during their tenure with the department.

Investigators monitored phone calls between the former employee and inmate in April and May, unearthing intelligence that a package containing drugs and contraband would be mailed to the inmate.

At approximately 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, security staff at a VADOC facility received the package and a narcotics K-9 positively alerted to the package. Inside, staff members found several bags containing green plant-like material, blue pills and brown plant-like material. Staff also found a cell phone charging cord in the package.

A total of three felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant were obtained for the former employee, who was later arrested with the assistance of Virginia State Police.

VADOC operating procedures strictly govern against fraternization and sexual misconduct with inmates, with sanctions up to and including termination and potential criminal charges.

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigative process continues.

