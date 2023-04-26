Mostly Cloudy 47°

Protestors Block Traffic On GW Parkway

A group of protestors demanding climate action halted traffic on the GW Parkway in Arlington Wednesday morning, April 26.

Protestors on the GW Parkway Photo Credit: Declare Emergency Twitter
Video posted by Declare Emergency shows the protestors near the overlooks.

The US Park Police were also on scene. 

The scene had been cleared as of 9:45 a.m.

