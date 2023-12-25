Mostly Cloudy 54°

SHARE

Pro-Palestinian Protestors Ruin Christmas For Lloyd Austin With Falls Church Demo (Video)

Dozens of Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered outside the Virginia and Washington DC homes of top U.S. officials Monday morning, Dec. 25, in an attempt to disrupt Christmas due to "ongoing genocide of Palestinian people," they said.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

 Photo Credit: Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Department of Defense/Executive Office of the President of the United States
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The People's Forum posted photos and videos of protestors gathered outside homes of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who lives in Falls Church, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, in Dupont Circle, on Christmas morning.

"We're here because there can be no Christmas as usual with this ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people," organizers said on social media.

"Austin, Austin, rise and shine, no sleep during genocide!" demonstrators chanted.

"This AM, protestors woke up @SecDef Lloyd Austin as he tried to go on with his xmas while arming & supporting zionist genocide against the Palestinian people," the group wrote in a tweet.

"Now, we disrupt ANOTHER war criminal: @JakeSullivan46. The people say NO XMAS AS USUAL! #ShutItDown4Palestine."

StopAntisemitism, a non-partisan organization devoted to fighting antisemitism, in a counter tweet said: "We’re not sure who needs to hear this but harassing a four star general who has served his country his entire career will not 'Free Palestine.'"

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE