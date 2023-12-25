Pro-Palestinian Protestors Ruin Christmas For Lloyd Austin With Falls Church Demo (Video)

The People's Forum posted photos and videos of protestors gathered outside homes of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who lives in Falls Church, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, in Dupont Circle, on Christmas morning.

"We're here because there can be no Christmas as usual with this ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people," organizers said on social media.

"Austin, Austin, rise and shine, no sleep during genocide!" demonstrators chanted.

"This AM, protestors woke up @SecDef Lloyd Austin as he tried to go on with his xmas while arming & supporting zionist genocide against the Palestinian people," the group wrote in a tweet.

"Now, we disrupt ANOTHER war criminal: @JakeSullivan46. The people say NO XMAS AS USUAL! #ShutItDown4Palestine."

StopAntisemitism, a non-partisan organization devoted to fighting antisemitism, in a counter tweet said: "We’re not sure who needs to hear this but harassing a four star general who has served his country his entire career will not 'Free Palestine.'"

