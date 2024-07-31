Partly Cloudy with Haze 78°

Porsche-Driving Woman, 77, Killed Crashing Into Underpass Wall In Fairfax County, Police Say

A 77-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash after a Porsche 911 went head-on into an underpass wall in Fairfax County, police say.

Fairfax County Police are still investigating the crash.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department (Facebook)
Zak Failla
Reston resident Marjorie Fox has been identified by investigators as the person killed in a crash early on Monday morning near the intersection of Baron Cameron Avenue and Fairfax County Parkway.

Police say that the driver of a 2015 Porsche 911 was taking the exit from northbound Fairfax County Parkway onto Baron Cameron Avenue when the vehicle travelled across multiple traffic lanes and struck the underpass wall.

Fox was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries, where she later died.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, though investigators are still working to determine whether a medical emergency may have contributed to the crash.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

