Popular Mediterranean Restaurant Dubbed 'Lunchtime GOAT' Comes To Fairfax Shopping Center

Fresh off of feeding an army of reporters and staff outside of the Federal Courthouse in downtown DC last week, taim is opening its fourth DMV location in Fairfax's Westfair shopping center.

Taim's newest location will officially open Friday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. The first 50 customers will receive taim swag.

Expanding from Dupont Circle, which has been named “The Lunchtime GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time), Fairfax's taim joins locations in College Park, MD, and Tysons Corner, VA.

The votes are in and it’s official: taim, meaning “tasty”, really does live up to its name. taim has been an award-winning staple since first opening in New York City’s West Village in 2005 and earned “Best in New York Falafel.”

“Since our early beginnings we have given our local communities the means to experience the many great flavors and dishes from the Mediterranean which we prepare from scratch daily using time-honored culinary techniques and the best ingredients,” said Phil Petrilli, DC-based owner of taim kitchen and Untamed Brands.

Fan taim favorites like chicken and cauliflower shawarma, golden eggplant and side dishes like their famous hand-cut fries and a variety of mezze delight guests who fall in love with the vibrant flavor and quality. Every meal is made fresh daily, with no microwaves or freezers in any of our restaurants.

taim’s fan-favorite signature menu items include the OG Falafel Pita; Chicken the Shawarma Bowl; and the $10 Crave Combo: a Sunday special featuring your choice of any of our perfect pita sandwiches accompanied by our world famous fries.

Not to mention the Family Meal: perfect for friends and loved ones, with toasted cumin jasmine rice, or turmeric pearl couscous, your choice of protein, 3 sides, a pickled trio, our sauces and 6 artisan mini pitas.

taim Fairfax, 11011 Main St. within the Westfair shopping center near the intersection of Route 29 and Route 50. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

