Police Seeking Tips After Missing Woman's Body Pulled From Wooded Area In Fairfax County

Springfield resident Fayra Desiree Bonilla-Rubi was reported missing to the Fairfax County Police Department by family members on Monday, June 10, only to be found dead in the 7600 block of Highland Street late last week, according to officials, who say they were alerted to the body by a member of the community.

The investigation into her death is ongoing, and an autopsy is being conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Nearly three weeks after she was reported missing, the investigation into her death remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Bonilla-Rubi or her death has been asked to contact the department's Major Crimes Bureau by calling (703) 246-7800.

