Police K9, Helicopter Used During Search For Attempted Abduction Suspect In Fairfax County

There was a heavy police presence in the area of 10200 Main Street after 5 p.m. on July 3, as investigators looked into reports of an attempted abduction of an adult in the middle of the day.

According to the Fairfax City Police Department, the suspect was described as a Black or Hispanic man wearing a white striped shirt.

It is believed that the suspect and victim do not know each other.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the department announced that the helicopter and K9 were called off, though officers remained in the area searching until around 6:45 p.m. on July 3.

The suspect is still at large, officials noted. His victim was reportedly being evaluated by first responders as a precaution.

Anyone who spots anything suspicious has been advised to call 911.

