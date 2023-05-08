Police ID Woman, 23, Killed By Responding Firetruck In Fairfax County

Authorities were called to the scene to aid a woman later identified as Ashley Boardman, of Middleburg, who appeared to be intoxicated in the roadway at Glade Drive just west of Laurel Glade Court, around 2:20 a.m. Monday, May 8, county police said.

Neither the responding police officer nor the driver of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue engine saw Boardman in lying in the roadway, authorities said.

The police captain saw the woman and yelled for the engine to stop, however, the driver was not able to avoid the crash and struck Boardman, police said.

Fire and rescue personnel immediately began to provide advanced medical care. Boardman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Preliminarily, detectives do not believe speed is a factor in the crash and continue to investigate to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors for Boardman.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

